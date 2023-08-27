Former President Donald Trump has raised more than $7 million since he reported to jail in Atlanta on Thursday. So says his campaign team. Especially on Friday, the former president raised a lot of money: more than 4 million dollars.

The former president called posing for the mug shot “a terrible experience.” Nevertheless, the police photo is now used to raise money. The ‘mugshot’ is featured prominently on its own website with a direct link to donate money. Not only is the Trump campaign calling for donations, hours after the mugshot was shot, it also launched merchandise, such as mugs, bumper stickers and t-shirts.

His spokesman Steven Cheung announced that Trump has already raised $ 7.1 million since he reported to prison. On Friday in particular, the counter rose rapidly to 4.18 million dollars. The money goes into the campaign fund; Trump is running again for next year’s presidential election.

Suspect

Trump is the first former US president to have such a mugshot. He had to report to prison as a suspect in a case about the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. The prosecutor in the state of Georgia suspects Trump of leading a “criminal organization” from the White House that tried to put him in to keep the saddle after he lost that election.

Although many suspects find such a photo embarrassing, Trump mainly uses it for his campaign. Via his account on X, formerly Twitter, he quickly sent the mugshot into the world himself. In less than half an hour, his mugshot had already been viewed three million times.

The former president paid a $200,000 bail to get out of jail. Trump has already reported to a judge three times before this year to be officially designated as a suspect. Most of this happened behind closed doors. That’s different in Georgia. There it is customary to release a police photo of detainees, the so-called ‘mugshot’. No exception was made for the former president. See also Nooo! The Canadian Grand Prix is ​​also in danger now?



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.