D.he Obamas mourn their dog Bo. The Portuguese water dog died on Saturday, said ex-US President Barack Obama (59) on Twitter – and posted photos. With Bo, the family has lost a “true friend and loyal companion”.

The dog endured all the fuss that came with life in the White House, barked but didn’t bite, and loved jumping in the pool in the summer. He also lived at the table for leftover food and had “great hair”.

“For more than a decade, Bo has been a constant, gracious presence in our lives – happy to see us on our good days, on our bad days, and every day in between,” wrote Obama. “He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him sorely. “

Michelle Obama, 57, said Bo had struggled with cancer. It was a difficult afternoon for the family when they said goodbye to their “best friend”.

Obama had redeemed a campaign promise to his daughters Sasha and Malia in 2009 and made the dog with the black and white curly hair the nation’s “First Dog”. The first lady at the time, Michelle Obama, also referred to Bo as a “son”. Bo wasn’t the Obama’s only dog ​​in the White House; Sunny – also a Portuguese water dog – joined in 2013.

Pets – especially dogs – have a long history in the White House that current President Joe Biden continues. The Bidens have two German Shepherds, Major and Champ. A cat is to be added soon. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, was the first US president in recent history whose family did not have a dog.