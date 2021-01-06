new Delhi: Amid all the controversies, the book ‘The Presidential Years’ by former President, Late Pranab Mukherjee, was published. Significantly, after the controversy over the commentary on Congress and Sonia Gandhi in the book, Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijeet Mukherjee had demanded a ban on the book until he read it. But on the contrary, his sister and Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee had called her brother’s demand for a ban on the book wrong.

Charismatic leadership ends in Congress

Pranab Mukherjee has written in his book that the Congress not being able to recognize the end of its charismatic leadership became a major reason for its defeat in 2014 and that is why the UPA government became a government of middle level leaders. Mukherjee has also written that the Narendra Modi government failed to run the parliament smoothly in its first term and the reason was its arrogance. However, Pranab Mukherjee has also questioned the role of the opposition.

PM Modi did not discuss before demonetisation

Pranab Mukherjee has also revealed in his book that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not discuss the issue with him before announcing the demonetisation on 8 November 2016, but this did not surprise him because for such an announcement Contingency is important.

Disappointed at Congress performance in 2014

On the results of the 2014 elections, Pranab Mukherjee wrote that “The results brought relief that a decisive mandate came, but at some point my own party’s performance of the Congress was disappointing.” He further wrote that “believe it It was difficult to get the Congress to win only 44 seats. ”Pranab Mukherjee mentioned several reasons for the 2014 defeat.

He wrote that, “I think the party failed to recognize the end of its charismatic leadership.” Stalwart leaders like Pandit Nehru ensured that India maintained its existence and developed into a strong and stable nation. It is sad that there are no such amazing leaders, that made this system a government of the average people. ”

During the first tenure, PM Modi failed to run the Parliament properly

In the book, he also mentioned his relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while holding the post of President. However, Mukherjee has criticized the NDA government in this book for its failure to run the Parliament smoothly during the first term of the Narendra Modi government. He wrote, “I hold the government’s arrogance and its inefficiency in handling the situation responsible for the bitter debate between the ruling party and the opposition. But even the opposition cannot escape responsibility. He also behaved irresponsibly.

According to Mukherjee, the mere presence of the Prime Minister in Parliament makes a huge difference in the functioning of this institution. Pranab Mukherjee has said in this book, “Whether it was Jawahalal Nehru, or Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, they all used to be present in the House during the Parliament session.” Prime Minister Modi should take inspiration from this and give such leadership that can be seen. “Former President Pranab Mukherjee has also written that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also listen to the voice of the opposing side and to convince the opposition and inform the country about all the issues. To speak in Parliament often.

In the book, he has said, “Whether Jawaharlal Nehru, or Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Manmohan Singh, they all made their presence felt on the floor of the House.” According to him, “he is holding his second term.” Prime Minister Modi should take inspiration from the former Prime Ministers and give a visible leadership while increasing his presence in Parliament. He said that during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, he was also senior to the opposition National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well as the UPA Used to be in constant touch with the leaders and worked out complex issues.

Congress lost direction as soon as it became president

Pranab Mukherjee has written that many leaders had told him that if he had become Prime Minister in 2004, he would not have lost so much defeat in 2014. Pranab Mukherjee has further written that after he became President, the Congress had lost direction and Sonia Gandhi was not able to take the right decision. Pranab da has also written in the book that Manmohan Singh’s much time was spent in saving his government, which adversely affected the functioning of the government, on the other hand, Prime Minister Modi spent his first term in an autocratic manner and it will be interesting to see that he will spend his second term Will you learn or change your way?

What else did you write?

Pranab da has written that while in the Rajya Sabha, he had also kept relations with leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati of the opposition, even Mayawati had immediately supported him for the presidency. Pranab Mukherjee has written that Sonia Gandhi was not making the right decisions. He has written that if he had been, instead of Vilasrao Deshmukh, he would have called Shivraj Patil or Sushil Kumar Shide in the center. While expressing his opinion on foreign affairs, Pranab Mukherjee has written that Prime Minister Modi’s decision to invite SAARC leaders in his swearing-in was good but Modi’s sudden move to Lahore was a wrong step, given the tension in India-Pakistan relations, it is absolutely wrong Was

