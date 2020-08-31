Former President and Bharat-Ratna Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday at the age of 84. His son Abhijeet Mukherjee gave this information by tweeting. He was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 after Pranab Mukherjee was found to be corona positive. He then underwent brain surgery to remove a blood clot that had formed in his brain, after which he was on ventilator. The death of Pranab Mukherjee caused a wave of mourning everywhere. At the same time, Bollywood Sylabs has expressed grief over his death.

On the demise of Pranab Mukherjee, actor Ajay Devgan tweeted, ‘India has lost a great politician and respected leader. My condolences to his family. At the same time, Ritesh Deshmukh tweeted, ‘A big loss for India. Former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee Sir, will always be remembered for his work and contribution for the development of India. My condolences to Abhijeetji’s entire family and his millions of followers. Here are tweets from other Bollywood celebrities …

Taapsee Pannu

From July 2012 to July 2017, Pranab Mukherjee, one of the strongest leaders of the Congress, was the 13th President of the country. Pranab Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna by the Modi government, the highest civilian honor of the country last year.