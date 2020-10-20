The former president of Uruguay José ‘Pepe’ Mujica (2010-2015) has formalized his resignation on Tuesday from his Senate seat and, with it, his definitive retirement from active politics. The resignation of one of the most important leaders of the Latin American left was precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic, because the 85-year-old former president suffers from an immune disease. “This situation forces me, with great regret for my deep political vocation, to request that my resignation from the bench granted me by citizenship be negotiated,” Mujica wrote in a letter read this Tuesday in an extraordinary session of the Senate. “The pandemic has kicked me out,” he added. “There is a time to arrive and a time to go in life,” said the former president about his resignation from the Senate, something that he had already anticipated months ago and that he ratified on the day of the municipal elections held on November 27.

In his address during an extraordinary session of the Upper House, in which former president Julio María Sanguinetti (1985-1990 and 1995-2000) also resigned, Mujica said that “hatred is fire like love, but love is creative and hatred destroys us ”. “I have my good number of defects, I am passionate, but in my garden I have not cultivated hatred for decades, because I learned a hard lesson that life imposed on me, that hatred ends up stupid, it makes us lose objectivity,” he added.

After the farewell speeches of the senators from both the left and the right, Mujica took the floor to thank him for how “complimentary” they had been to him. “Succeeding in life is not winning, it is getting up and starting over every time one falls,” he said.

The now former senator, whose place in the Upper House will be occupied by Alejandro Sánchez, also from the Broad Front, referred to the new era in which he has had to live, dominated by technology and ruled out that he thinks of any succession – since many point to Sánchez and Yamandú Orsi, mayor of Canelones, as his ‘political sons’. “In politics there is no succession, there are causes. We all pass, some causes survive and have to be transformed and the only permanent thing is change. Biology imposes changes, but there also has to be an attitude of giving opportunity to new generations ”, he pointed out.

In a previous interview with Uruguayan media, he clarified that his retirement was the fault of the pandemic. “I was not even planning to go [al Senado]Send a piece of paper, but the vice president called me and… I don’t know, she wants to do a bit of glamor. And I said ‘well, ta, I’m going’, something I’m going to have to say. But I am leaving the Senate because the coronavirus threw me out. Because I’m 85 years old, almost 86, I have an immune disease, a very rare disease, which is not just any disease, the kind that doctors turn around and you realize they don’t know a damn thing. Well, I can’t even get vaccinated. I love politics, but more I love stretching my life as much as I can, ”said mate in hand and the casual style that have always been his style mark.

José Mujica was born in Montevideo in 1935 and in 1964 he joined the guerrilla group Movimiento de Liberación Nacional-Tupamaros. The military dictatorship kept him in prison for a total of 15 years, with a 12-year period without interruptions that ended in 1985. He was one of the so-called “hostages” of the military government, political detainees who would be executed if his group resumed the armed struggle. His years of isolation in prison were portrayed in 2018 by the film The night of 12 years.

In 1985, with the return to democracy, Mujica benefited from a general amnesty decreed to pacify the country. He then returned to active politics. He passed through the Senate, was Minister of Agriculture and finally President of Uruguay between 2010 and 2015. He never stopped living in his country house or lost his folksy style, his clear and direct speech and his humble habits. Today, Pepe Mujica is the most respected voice on the Latin American left.