Former President of the Supreme Court of Peru calls for annulment of elections in the country

by admin_gke11ifx
June 19, 2021
in World
Pedro Castillo, Peru’s presidential candidate, was the most voted in the second round of elections, but has not yet been proclaimed the winner.| Photo: EFE

Attorney Javier Villa Stein, former president of the Peruvian Supreme Court, has called for the annulment of the presidential elections in Peru and the calling of a new election, through an action, to prevent the proclamation of the leftist candidate, Pedro Castillo, as president of the Republic. Villa Stein filed the appeal with the Second Transitional Constitutional Court of the Supreme Court of Lima on Friday. The action is aimed at “declaring the disputed June 6 elections null and void” and “assuring the validity of democracy” in Peru, in the bicentenary year of its independence.

The second round, played on June 6, ended with Pedro Castillo’s victory, with 50.12% of the votes. The rival, Keiko Fujimori, won 49.88%, but the proclamation of the winner has not yet been made because the electoral juries evaluate the contested votes and the annulment requests presented by Fujimorism. Most of the more than 800 requests filed by Keiko Fujimori’s Popular Forces party to nullify votes were rejected because they were filed after the deadline or because the corresponding fee for the process was not paid.

Former judge Villa Stein, who upheld the filing of the accusation of forgery of signatures in the re-election of former president Alberto Fujimori (father of right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori) in 2000, argues that electoral bodies should be ordered to “repeat the electoral process”, according to the law, so that the right to political participation of all Peruvians is respected. However, the secretary general of the civil association Transparência, Iván Lanegra, shared on Twitter a decision of the Constitutional Court of 2011 that clarifies that under no circumstances an action can suspend the electoral calendar, which must continue its course.

