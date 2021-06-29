The former president of the Federation of Troops and Legions, Juan José García, died in the last hours because of a

a disease whose treatment he had been immersed in for months. García led the festivities for 4 years, between 2000 and 2004. He was also a Carthaginian Suffete between 1996 and 2000 and founder, in 1991, and president of the Carthaginian troop of Navegantes de Bomílcar.

In the professional field, he was a military man, belonging to the Navy. And during Holy Week he was the brother of the Jesús Nazareno group, of the Marraja brotherhood. “It has been a hard blow for all the festeros, but life goes on and we have to continue looking forward and preparing this year’s celebrations, because that is the best tribute we can pay to Juan José García,” the president explained on Tuesday. of the Federation, José Antonio Meca Martínez.

Camp Architect



In the credit of García, during the four years in the presidency of the Federation, is having inaugurated the camp that has worked until now, next to the Cartagonova Stadium. Also the installation of the administrative headquarters of the Federation in the premises where it continues on Caridad Street, on the corner of Caballero.

Since 2012 he has served as coordinator of the camp he created. He has also devoted himself to the infrastructure area of ​​the Carthaginian council.

Garcia was married and had two children. He was also the grandfather of a grandson. He died at the age of 64, according to the sources consulted.

The Estavesa mortuary plans to hold a funeral ceremony in memory of García this Wednesday.