Lula should make the minister’s official announcement next week; will announce the commanders of the 3 Armed Forces using seniority criteria for senior officers

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), invited the former president of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) Jose Mucio Monteiro to be Minister of Defense in his future government.

There is still no formal decision. The announcement by the Minister of Defense and the commanders of the Armed Forces should only come out next week.

Múcio is 74 years old, was deputy for Pernambuco and minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat. He and Lula met this Monday (28.Nov.2022) at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), in Brasília, where the government transition team works.

In the conversation, Lula indicated that he will once again nominate the most senior officers among the most senior officers to the Armed Forces commands.

Nor should there be a transition group focused on Defense, as in other areas. The transition work groups have been raising numbers and criticizing the current management, which could increase tension with the military.

There is a diagnosis that the Army, Navy and Air Force had divisions between pro-Lula and pro-Lula members.Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In this reasoning, it is necessary to unite these trends.

The president-elect had a meeting this Monday (28.Nov.2022) with Múcio. The meeting was from 4pm until just after 6pm. The following soldiers participated:

Brigadeiro Juniti Saito – he was commander of the Air Force during the Lula government;

– he was commander of the Air Force during the Lula government; general Gonçalves Dias – took care of Lula’s security during the campaign;

– took care of Lula’s security during the campaign; general Enzo Peri – former commander of the Army;

– former commander of the Army; Brigadeiro Nivaldo Rossato – former commander of the Air Force;

– former commander of the Air Force; Brigadeiro Rui Chagas Mesquita – former Director of Education at the Air Force.

Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and former minister Aloizio Mercadante (PT) were also present at the meeting. Mercadante is from a military family and one of the coordinators of the transition.

The choice of the Minister of Defense and the commanders of the Forces is one of the most delicate issues in the transition of government.

The participation of members of the Armed Forces was a fundamental part of Jair Bolsonaro’s government. Lula, today, has resistance in the military.