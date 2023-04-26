By Khalid Abdelaziz and Nadine Awadalla

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Gunfire and explosions on the western outskirts of Sudan’s capital rang out on Wednesday, eroding a truce amid the collapse of basic services, dwindling food supplies and the opening of a prison that has let allies of a ex-autocrat arrested.

With conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) showing no signs of abating, the army said former President Omar al-Bashir had been transferred to a military hospital before the outbreak of hostilities on 15 April.

He said Bashir was taken out of prison with at least five former members of his regime, including Abdel Rahim Mohamed Hussein, who along with the former president is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes for atrocities during a previous conflict in the region of Darfur.

Bashir’s whereabouts have been called into question after a former minister in his government, Ali Haroun, announced on Tuesday that he had left Kober prison in Khartoum with other former officials. Haroun is also wanted by the ICC on dozens of war crimes charges.

Thousands of convicted criminals, including some sentenced to death, are being held in the vast prison, along with officials from the Bashir regime, which was overthrown four years ago.

Sudanese authorities and the RSF traded accusations over the release of prisoners, with police saying armed paramilitaries stormed five prisons over the weekend, killing several guards and throwing open the gates.

RSF blamed the authorities for letting Haroun and others out.

The release of convicted criminals has heightened the sense of lawlessness in Khartoum, where residents report worsening insecurity, with widespread looting and gangs roaming the streets.

“This war, which is unleashed by the ousted regime, will lead the country to collapse,” said the Sudan Freedom and Change Forces, a political group leading an internationally backed plan to transfer to a civilian government shaken by the outbreak of fighting.

Bashir came to power in a 1989 military coup and was overthrown in a popular uprising in 2019. Two years later, the army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, with support from the RSF, took over in a coup.

The current conflict between the Army and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo erupted in part over disagreements over how quickly the RSF should be integrated into the Sudanese Armed Forces under the planned transition to civilian rule.

The ICC in The Hague accused Bashir of genocide and Haroun of organizing militias to attack civilians in Darfur in 2003 and 2004. The ICC declined to comment on the transfer of detention of Bashir, Haroun and Hussein.