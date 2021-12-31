Former President of South Korea is released after nearly five years in prison

Park Geun-hye had been sentenced to 32 years in prison for having participated in a corruption scheme involving big companies| Photo: South Korean Information and Culture Service/Disclosure

The current president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, granted, this Friday (31), a special pardon to the ex-president of the country Park Geun-hye, sentenced in 2016 to 32 years in prison for having participated in a scheme corruption involving large Korean companies, including Samsung.

Park, who was close to turning five in detention, is 69 years old and suffers from chronic pain. She is currently confined to a hospital and has yet to leave after her release was announced.

The current Korean president has said the pardon granted to Park Geun-hye is aimed at “overcoming our unhappy past and promoting national unity”. The act, however, which took place near the elections in South Korea, which will be held on March 9, is seen by political analysts in the country as a political move. The presidential race should be fierce between the Democratic Party, led by Moon Jae-in, and the People Power Party, to which Park Geun-hye belongs and whose supporters have been mobilizing protests for the release of the former president for several days.