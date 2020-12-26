Former President of Poland, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Lech Walesa said in an interview published by the publication Polsat News December 24, about their financial problems.

According to Walesa, he was a wealthy man, but he sent money to charity and is currently bankrupt.

At the same time, before the pandemic, the ex-leader of the country gave lectures at a number of universities in different countries. However, with the closure of the borders, he lost this income.

“I am bankrupt, so no one will receive a present from Walesa this year. At one time I was still active and earned something, but now this is no longer possible. There are no funds, except for a pension, ”he said.

It is noted that the 77-year-old Walesa’s presidential pension is 10.5 thousand zlotys (more than 210 thousand rubles).

In March, Lech Walesa said Poland and Russia are allowing other countries to benefit from bad relations with each other, and this situation needs to be corrected.