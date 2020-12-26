Former Polish President Lech Walesa complained about financial problems in an interview with Polsat News.

“This year, no one will receive gifts from me, because I am bankrupt,” said 77-year-old Walesa. According to the former Polish leader, he used to be active and could earn money, but “now it’s over.” He noted that he had a lot of money, but he gave it to charity and now “stands with an empty pocket.”

Earlier, Lech Walesa told how the United States makes money on the quarrels between Russia and Poland. He also criticized the decision of the current Polish leaders to buy American liquefied gas instead of Russian and called the current President of Poland Andrzej Duda “a disaster for the country.”

Walesa led Poland from 1990-1995. Before the pandemic, he worked part-time, giving lectures at various universities around the world.