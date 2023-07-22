Lech Walesa shares the moments on social networks since Wednesday (19.Jul); 79-year-old politician won Nobel Peace Prize in 1983

The former president of Poland and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1983, Lech Walesa, has been sharing since Wednesday (July 19, 2023) on his social networks photos in which he appears in a bathtub immersed in beer, wine and goat’s milk.

The 1st image was posted on the politician’s Facebook profile. “Beer shower. July 19, 2023”, says the caption. On the 5th (20.jul), the former Polish president again published photos while bathing in alcoholic beverages, but this time in wine. “It is not my idea to preserve a corpse in wine”he said.

In a more recent publication, this Friday (July 21), Walesa appeared immersed in goat’s milk. “I took advantage of the offer: on beer, wine and goat’s milk. I survived and recommend it”wrote on Facebook.

See the pictures:

Walesa assumed the presidency of Poland in 1990, becoming the country’s first ruler after the communist period. His term lasted until 1995. He is known for being the leader of the Solidarity (Solidarność) trade union movement, which acted for the democratization of Poland.

In 1983, the former representative it won the Nobel Peace Prize for his “non-violent struggle for free trade unions and human rights in Poland”, said the Prize Committee