Former President of the Republic of Maldives and now Speaker of Parliament, Mohamed Nasheed, was injured in an explosion in the country’s capital, Male. This is reported in Twitter– Maldivian police account.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident took place on Thursday, May 6. Nasheed was injured, he was hospitalized, he is receiving medical assistance in the hospital. At the moment, the police are working at the scene. Local residents are asked to refrain from visiting the area of ​​the explosion.

Mohamed Nasheed is 53 years old. He led the Republic of Maldives from 2008-2012.

Earlier on May 6, it was reported that two people died in a bomb detonation during the Great Patriotic War at an excavation site near Volgograd. The explosion occurred in the Gorodishchensky district, at the site of the search work carried out by the Pamyat detachment from the Orenburg region. Doctors ascertained the death of a 60-year-old man. The second victim was a 15-year-old teenager who was not saved by doctors.