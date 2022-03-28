Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Former President of Honduras will be extradited to the US for drug trafficking

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in World
Arrest of Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras

Arrest of Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras

The decision was made on Monday by the Supreme Court of Justice of that country.

The Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) of Honduras authorized on Monday the extradition to the United States of former President Juan Orlando Hernández (2014-2022)where he will be prosecuted for drug trafficking, a crime that in that country can be punished with up to life imprisonment.

After analyzing all the elements, the Court “has ruled that the appeal filed (by the defense of the former president) has not been upheld”, which means “that the decision of the judge of first instance, to grant the extradition of the citizen, is confirmed.” Juan Orlando Hernández,” said the spokesman for the Judiciary, Melvin Duarte.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

AFP

