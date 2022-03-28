Former President of Honduras will be extradited to the US for drug trafficking

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Arrest of Juan Orlando HernÃ¡ndez, former president of Honduras
Arrest of Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras
The decision was made on Monday by the Supreme Court of Justice of that country.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 28, 2022, 02:55 PM
The Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) of Honduras authorized on Monday the extradition to the United States of former President Juan Orlando Hernández (2014-2022)where he will be prosecuted for drug trafficking, a crime that in that country can be punished with up to life imprisonment.
After analyzing all the elements, the Court “has ruled that the appeal filed (by the defense of the former president) has not been upheld”, which means “that the decision of the judge of first instance, to grant the extradition of the citizen, is confirmed.” Juan Orlando Hernández,” said the spokesman for the Judiciary, Melvin Duarte.
DEVELOPING NEWS…
AFP
March 28, 2022, 02:55 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#President #Honduras #extradited #drug #trafficking
Leave a Reply