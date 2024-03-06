ANDFormer president Juan Orlando Hernández is a “drug trafficker” who turned Honduras into a “superhighway” to bring cocaine to the United States and should be convicted, the New York prosecutor's office said Wednesday during his trial for drug traffic.

“The accused is a drug trafficker” who, while in public he pretended to combat drug trafficking, in private protected it, the prosecutor indicated. Jacob H. Gutwillig in his final arguments in front of the 12 members of the jury, who starting this Thursday will begin to deliberate to seal his fate.

For the prosecution, all the testimonies show that Hernández is “guilty” of the three charges of which he is accused: conspiring to traffic drugs, to traffic weapons and possession of weapons.

The former president, extradited to the United States in 2022, shortly after leaving the government, He is accused of creating a narco-state and participating in the shipment of 500 tons of cocaine to that North American country between 2004 and the year of his extradition.

If convicted, Juan Orlando Hernández, 55 years old and president of Honduras from 2014 to 2022, could be sentenced to life in prison, like his brother Tony Hernández in 2021, accused of being a drug trafficker who worked for the president.

The prosecution paraded as witnesses in the first two weeks of the trial Honduran drug traffickers such as Devis Leonel Rivera, leader of the powerful Los Cachiros cartel, former mayor Alexander Ardón and Fabio Lobo, the son of former president Porfirio Lobo (2010-2014), all of whom were imprisoned. in USA for drug trafficking.

“The only evidence we have is the word of a drug trafficker to another drug trafficker,” Renato Stabile, one of the defense lawyers, concluded in a theatrical speech this Wednesday.

File photo of DEA agents. Photo:Archive / TIME Share

'They have many reasons to lie'

Hernández's defense has attempted to undermine the credibility of the witnesses and the little evidence that has been presented, appealing to the “common sense” of the jury.

He recalled that most witnesses seek to reduce their sentences or obtain documents as protected witnesses.

Contrary to what is usual in this type of criminal proceedings, the former president took the stand to testify. The prosecution tried to corner him and make him contradict the activities of his brother Tony Hernández, a notorious drug trafficker.

But when asked if he ever received money from drug trafficking, the accused responded: “Never, sir. That was totally prohibited.”

Most of the witnesses claimed to have bribed the president in exchange for protection for their activities and not to be extradited.

But Hernández, who has declared himself a “victim of revenge,” called the witnesses “professional liars.” “Everyone has a lot of reasons to lie,” he said.

He also indicated that he asked the Honduran authorities to investigate his brother Tony, and that he suggested he cut ties with drug traffickers and turn himself in to the US anti-drug agency, the DEA.

The former president said that he told his brother: “Find a good lawyer and go face this situation with the DEA” and the United States.

After explaining to the jurors that what is expected of them is to declare the accused guilty or innocent “beyond a reasonable doubt,” the judge summoned them this Thursday to begin releasing him, a process for which there is no defined time. , with the aim of reaching a unanimous verdict.