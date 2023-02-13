Sydney Possuelo considers that there is a propitious moment for the norm, as Lula would be “with good will towards the indigenous cause”

Former president of Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) Sydney Possuelo defended that agents carry weapons to carry out missions in indigenous lands. Possuelo commanded the body during the former president’s government Fernando Collor de Mello and is known for his work with isolated indigenous communities.

For the indigenist, the release of the port would give “strength” to face invaders in the regions where Funai operates. In Possuelo’s assessment, this is the best time for permission –since the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) would be with “goodwill towards the indigenous cause”.

“Although Funai has police power in indigenous lands, until today, for example, this power has not been regulated. As it has not been regulated, Funai officials, who are in the field, inside the jungle, cannot carry a weapon. So, you will be in dissent, in confrontation with a lot of armed people and you don’t have a single weapon to defend yourself”said the former president of the agency in an interview with the newspaper Brazilian mail Published this Monday (13.Feb.2023).

In 1992, Sydney Possuelo led a joint action by Funai and the PF (Federal Police) that expelled more than 40,000 miners from the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima. The former president of the agency stated that the authorities must maintain a “Permanent Surveillance” in the region to detect and contain the invasion early on –which, according to him, has not been done in recent years. He says that the lack of monitoring in the region was a decision “policy” by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We came from a government where the political decision was to end Funai, the Indians and the environment. And it managed to do this on a large scale in the country in a horrible way. We are only talking about the Yanomami because it has just come to light, but there are many situations in the indigenous lands that have mining, that the river is contaminated with mercury, that there are health problems”declared the indigenist.

“Yanomami took on this dimension because of the tragedy that was created there. For the fact that they screamed and screamed and no one helped for 4 years”completed.

YANOMAMI HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

The Yanomami face cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. On January 20, the Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in the territory.

President Lula visited the region on January 21. He said that indigenous people are treated in a “inhuman”. At the time, the federal government announced emergency measures to address the ethnic health crisis.

The FAB has carried out daily cargo launches (the so-called aerial resupply) to send supplies to indigenous villages. Doctors and nurses from the National Force of SUS began to reinforce the assistance to the indigenous people on January 23rd.

On Friday (Feb 3), volunteers from the National Force of the SUS began to disembark in Boa Vista (RR). In all, 40 professionals arrived by Sunday (Feb 5), including nutritionists, pharmacists, social workers, doctors and nurses.

However, the Ministry of Health announced that 70% of vacancies for doctors in Yanomami territory are vacant.

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) and the CGU (Union Comptroller General) carry out a joint audit to investigate the causes of the Yanomami crisis. Deputies want to open a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the case.