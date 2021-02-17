Former head of Ecuador Gustavo Noboa died at the age of 83, former vice president of the republic Alberto Daik Garcosi said on Twitter.

“Gustavo Noboa Bejarano died. A respected and responsible president who successfully ruled Ecuador during difficult years, ”he wrote.

According to El UniversoNoboa died at an American hospital in Miami. Earlier, he was operated on for a brain tumor, while the cause of death of the politician, according to the publication, was a heart attack.

It is noted that in connection with the death of Noboa, the authorities of Ecuador declared three days of mourning in the republic. Recall that Gustavo Noboa headed Ecuador from 2000 to 2003.

On Sunday it became known that the former President of Argentina, Carlos Menem, had died at the age of 91.