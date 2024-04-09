A Colombian prosecutor presented this Tuesday (9) an indictment against former president Álvaro Uribe “as the alleged author of the crimes of bribing witnesses in criminal proceedings and procedural fraud”, informed the country's Public Ministry (MP).

The accusation was presented by the prosecutor first delegated to the Supreme Court of Justice, Gilberto Villarreal, who took over the case on January 16.

The case dates back to 2012, when Uribe sued for alleged witness tampering against Iván Cepeda, a senator from the left-wing Polo Demático Alternativo (PDA) party who, at the time, was preparing a complaint in Congress against the incumbent president for alleged links with the paramilitarism.

The Supreme Court decided not to open an investigation against the congressman and, instead, initiated proceedings against the former president for witness tampering.

According to MP sources, based on physical evidence and probative elements, it was concluded that there were reasons to accuse Uribe, who was president of Colombia between 2002 and 2010.

According to sources, the prosecutor's decision was taken after two requests for impeachment from different prosecutors that were rejected by the competent criminal judges, the first in April 2022 and the second in May 2023.

The MP added that, once the judicial distribution process is completed, “the hearing will be held to formalize the accusation, on the date and time established by the Judiciary”.

Upon taking over the case, Villarreal was given 90 days to present the accusation against Uribe, a period that would end on the 15th.

The bribery charge in criminal cases is related to the alleged payment of bribes to Carlos Enrique Vélez and Juan Guillermo Monsalve, who are detained in the Palmira and La Picota prisons in Bogotá, respectively, as well as to a woman identified as Eurídice Cortés, so that they benefited the former president with their testimonies.

The accusation of procedural fraud involves all the irregularities in the case. Despite the accusation, Uribe will be able to respond to the case in freedom, as this is the norm in all cases and deprivation of liberty constitutes an exceptional measure, according to the MP. Last year, the former president said the investigation was “politically motivated”.