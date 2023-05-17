The news coming from the headquarters of the Deportivo Cali in Pance, facing the closure of the Betplay I League 2023, because the problems have the team against the wall.

As confirmed from Cali, the first team made the decision not to train this Tuesday morning until they are paid for at least a month of the two and a half months that they have not received their salaries. (Piqué already has his witch: controversial ‘revenge’ against Shakira after the gesture towards her mother)(‘Piqué left Shakira’s children to shame’: unexpected reaction from the ex-soccer player)

Strong declarations

Fernando Marin He is one of the former presidents of the Valle del Cauca team and spoke clearly about the difficult situation.

“We do not own anything or anyone. Those of us who are there, who are about 1,000 members, because we do not own anyone. The stadium belongs to Cali. The north stand is in guarantee with a banking company, ”he told the program,. Taquito with Marino.

And he added: “Cali is an unviable company. That liability that the team has is priceless. It is almost $90,000 million, it is due to the banks, the DIAN, The payroll. What is done gives for the operation ”.

Marín warns that the situation is quite complicated, but what is being done is palliative.

“It is a palliative what was presented. I think there must be something different here. Perhaps summon an assembly to change statutes and so on. That must be done so that capitalizers come in, ”she commented.

“That reform has not been made due to the romanticism of the Cali partner. I think that one cannot be proud with an empty fridge. We are in a critical situation. Almost five fortnights are owed to the administrators and the players, we are without cash to meet the commitments ”, he specified.

The former president gave an example of what America did, which got out of all its problems.

Kevin Velasco celebrates a goal with Cali. See also Inter, the European national teams have returned. Brozovic and De Vrij still apart, more optimism for Epic

“America is a good example. That team came out of that without what Cali has. He got out of a difficult situation. I don’t know if they have talked to Tulio Gomez, but it is an example and it is a good example,” he said.

“What Pinto has hinted at in his statements will not continue, but I have no knowledge of that,” he said.

Marín pointed out that the disappearance of the team is a big possibility, which is not an exaggerated statement.

“The disappearance of Cali is not an exaggeration. We are close to losing sports recognition. Cali has some assets, but there is a big cash problem and that is very serious. It is not the only problem of going to B, the most complex situation in the economy, ”he sentenced.

(Video: Inter to the Champions League final and this is how madness is experienced in Milan)