Ex-president of AFK Sistema Novitsky was detained in connection with the investigation of the case

Former president of AFK Sistema Evgeny Novitsky was detained by security forces. This is reported by TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, Novitsky’s detention is related to the investigation of a criminal case of an economic nature. He was taken from his home on the evening of Thursday, June 20. Searches were carried out at Novitsky’s home. It is not specified what exactly the status of the 66-year-old ex-president of the holding is now.

Previous edition Baza reported that the relatives could not contact Evgeniy Novitsky for the second day. It is known that he currently holds the post of First Deputy General Director of PhosAgro.

On June 21, police also detained the acting Minister of Transport and Roads of the Samara Region, Ivan Pivkin, on suspicion of abuse of power. Searches are being carried out at his house.