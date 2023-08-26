Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will face a new trial in 2025 in a case of alleged corruption. The former president is accused, along with 12 other people, of having received at least 50 million euros in illegal financing for his 2007 electoral campaign by the government of the late Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, a longstanding case in France.

A new trial will be opened against former president Nicolas Sarkozy, the most important so far. The former president (2017-2012), who has already been convicted in two other cases, is accused by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) of massive corruption with the former Libyan government of Muammar al-Gaddafi.

The trial is expected to take place between January and April 2025.

This Friday, August 25, and after 10 years of investigation, two financial magistrates announced the referral of Sarkozy to the criminal court for the case of alleged illegal campaign financing by Libya.

The former head of state is accused of passive corruption, criminal conspiracy, illegal financing of an election campaign and cover-up of embezzlement of Libyan public fundsas specified in the statement issued by prosecutor Jean-François Bohnert.

Sarkozy will appear alongside 12 other people, including various political personalities such as Claude Guéant and Brice Hortefeux, former interior ministers, and Eric Woerth, former treasurer of the 2007 presidential campaign.

Two businessmen are also suspected of having been intermediaries in the case: the French-Lebanese Ziad Takieddine, who fled in Lebanon and will not attend the trial, and the French-Algerian Alexandre Djouhri.

Sarkozy, now 68 years old, denies the facts in their entirety, in the same way that he did in his past accusations of corruption. On Wednesday, the former president declared on the national television channel TF1: “I have nothing to reproach myself with, I have not embezzled a penny.”

The case of the alleged financing of 50 million Libyan euros

Nicolas Sarkozy won the 2007 French presidential election against left-wing candidate Ségolène Royal. Shortly after, the president received Gaddafi in France with great honors. Subsequently, in a surprise twist, Sarkozy insisted on putting France at the forefront of the NATO-led airstrikes that ultimately helped topple Gaddafi’s government in 2011.

In 2012, the investigative medium ‘Mediapart’ published a first article showing that, according to an official Libyan document, the Gaddafi regime had released €50 million to help Sarkozy’s campaign in 2007, more than double the legal funding limit at the time. Besides, it would violate French rules that do not prevent foreign campaign financing.

In this December 10, 2007 file photo, then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, left, greets Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris. © AP – Francois Mori

A few days later, that medium published another text in which the former head of the Libyan government, Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, confirmed the delivery of these 50 million euros by the Gaddafi regime. Nicolas Sarkozy began to be investigated by the French Justice in this case in 2013.

In 2016, the Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine told ‘Mediapart’ that he had delivered suitcases of five million euros in cash to Sarkozy, but later retracted it.

In their report, the financial magistrates said that the 10-year investigation entrusted to the Anti-Corruption Office had revealed a lack “of political will in France to make these facts transparent” and denounced “manipulations”.

They also explained that, although “there is no evidence of any economic or financial link”, it does “seem that a corruption pact was made between Nicolas Sarkozy and Muammar Gaddafi to finance Sarkozy’s election.”

Sarkozy adds two convictions for corruption cases

The former French president has already been sentenced twice by the French Justice: once for the case of illegal wiretapping and another in the ‘Bygmalion’ case, for illegal financing of the campaign of his failed re-election candidacy in 2012.

In May, the Paris Court of Appeal confirmed his sentence to three years in prison (one of them without suspension) for corruption and influence peddling. For this case, Sarkozy also has a disability for three years. The former president announced that he will appeal the sentence before the Court of Cassation.

At that time, the former head of state was accused of trying to obtain secret information from a magistrate, Gilbert Azibert, in exchange for a prestigious position in Monaco. The accusation is based on wiretaps between Nicolas Sarkozy and his lawyer Thierry Herzog.

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy walks during a trial hearing in the so-called Bygmalion case that accuses him of illicit financing for his failed 2012 re-election campaign, in Paris, June 15, 2021. Sarkozy and 13 other people are accused of creating or having benefited from a false billing scheme to cover millions of euros of overspending at campaign rallies. © Christophe Archambault / AFP

In the other case, Sarkozy was sentenced to one year in jail on September 30, 2021 for illegal campaign financing of his failed 2012 re-election bid. He remains at large while the case is pending appeal.

His party, Union for a Popular Movement (UMP), and the Bygmalion communication agency reportedly worked together to hide the fact that Sarkozy massively exceeded the legal limit on electoral spending. The appeal trial will begin on November 8, 2023.

In both cases, Sarkozy denies the accusations despite the convictions.

With AFP, AP and local media