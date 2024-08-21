Home policy

From: Michael Kister

The independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy is considering leaving the race. Trump is courting his favor – and beckoning him with a government job.

Washington, DC – Nicole Shanahan, the vice presidential candidate of independent Robert F. Kennedy, said in the podcast released on Tuesday Impact Theorythat her campaign team is considering withdrawing from the US election-race and instead Donald Trump In doing so, they wanted to reduce “the risk” that Kamala Harris President, the tech lawyer continued. She was once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin before the Wall Street Journal According to reports, an unconfirmed affair with Elon Musk destroyed the marriage. She has little political experience, but donated large sums to the Democratic Party and to Kennedy.

Donald Trump responded promptly. “I like him and I respect him,” he told CNN about Kennedy after a campaign appearance in Michigan the same day. Trump added that he would be “honored” by his support. “He’s a brilliant man. He’s a very smart man. I’ve known him for a very long time,” the Republican presidential candidate continued. He would “certainly be open” to Kennedy playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the race and supports Trump.

Kennedy may drop out of US election campaign – and switch to Trump

Kennedy’s election campaign is under pressure because it spent more than it earned in July. According to Politico to get the independent candidate on the presidential ballot in all states. As of August 19, he is, according to CBSNews approved in 23 states, while official confirmation is still pending in another 23 states. New York is the only state to have disqualified Kennedy so far, as a court accused him of falsely locating his residence there.

In the face of consolidating support for Trump and Harris, Kennedy appears to be losing his footing and is opting for a different strategy instead. He has not appeared at any public campaign events since early July. In the meantime, according to the WashingtonPost tried to sell polls to Democrats and Republicans that show that both Harris and Trump would benefit in 31 states from publicly promising Kennedy a position in their cabinet.

Trump had previously harbored sympathies for Kennedy

The WashingtonPost wrote that Trump had repeatedly asked advisers and guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort whether Kennedy’s candidacy would benefit him or Biden. He even toyed with the idea of ​​bringing him on board as a vice-presidential candidate, but before he rejected Senator JD Vance as his running mate.

“Trump-Kennedy” doesn’t sound bad, according to the post Trump, who recommended injecting himself with disinfectant during the coronavirus pandemic, doesn’t seem to care that Kennedy is a staunch critic of vaccinations. Contrary to scientific evidence, the independent candidate blames them, among other things, for the increase in health disorders such as autism.

Vaccine critic Kennedy would like to become Health Minister

Kennedy responded on X (formerly Twitter) to yesterday’s comments by his vice president Shanahan. He said he was “willing to talk to the leaders of any political party” to advance his goals, which include “reversing the chronic disease epidemic, ending the war machine, eliminating corporate influence in government and pollution, protecting free speech, and ending the politicization of law enforcement.”

“I didn’t know he was thinking about leaving, but if he was thinking about it, I would certainly be open to it,” Trump said on Tuesday to CNNIn fact, people from his camp, including the former Fox News-moderator Tucker Carlson, put out feelers in Kennedy’s direction as early as mid-July, as the WashingtonPost reported that the two candidates spoke in person at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee about Kennedy’s possible exit, his support for Trump and a job in health and medicine in a future “MAGA” government.

In the second week of August, Kennedy attempted to arrange a similar conversation with Kamala Harris, but the Democratic presidential candidate did not respond to the WashingtonPost According to the report, she did not respond to his advances. In any case, the well-informed US media Newsweekrecent polls suggest that Trump would benefit more than Harris if Kennedy left the ring.