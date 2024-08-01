The ex-president Juan Manuel Santos reacted to Colombia’s decision in the Organization of American States (OAS) to refrain from demanding from Venezuela the immediate publication of the minutes of the presidential election that declared the winner to the current president, Nicolás Maduro.

Through his account on social network X, Santos said: “Colombia’s vote today at the OAS is a disgrace.”

Santos’ reaction came after the Colombian ambassador to the OAS voted to abstain at an extraordinary OAS assembly that addressed the election results in Venezuela.

The OAS Assembly held a first vote that did not have the 18 votes necessary for approval. In total, the delegations voted with 17 votes in favor, 11 abstentions, 0 against, and there were five absences. Colombia and Brazil abstained from approving the text. Delegations will now have to draft a new resolution proposal.

Nicolas Maduro. Photo:Courtesy of the Presidential Press Share

According to the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), Nicolás Maduro was the winner with 5,150,092 votes, while his rival, Edmundo González, was left with 4,445,978 votes. The opposition claims that the elections were won by the opposition candidate González Urrutia with more than 7 million votes.

The text of the resolution, which will be discussed during an extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council, was proposed by Ronald Sanders, ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda and acting as temporary president of this body.

“Recognize the substantial and peaceful participation of the Venezuelan electorate in the elections held on July 28, 2024. Urge the National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to publish the results of the presidential vote At the level of each electoral table, a comprehensive recount of votes must be carried out with the presence of independent international observation organizations in a spirit of total transparency and to verify the result,” says the document, known to this newspaper, in its resolution section.

