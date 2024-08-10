The former president of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos; former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, and eight other world leaders urged the international community to recognize opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia as the winner of the presidential elections of July 28 in Venezuela and as the legitimate president of the neighboring country.

At the same time, they called on governments to use their voices to pressure Nicolás Maduro to accept the result of the vote and guarantee a peaceful transition of power.

In the letter, The ten leaders assure that the verified data account for González’s victory, who received 67.1 percent of the votes compared to 30.4 percent for current President Nicolás Maduro.

They also point out that the data is consistent with the surveys and the exhaustive monitoring of the presidential votes and that Gonzalez was elected despite “the regime’s efforts to undermine the electoral process.”

Juan Manuel Santos, former president of Colombia

“Several Latin American governments have already recognized President González’s victory. If the international community comes together on this point, it will prevent the regime from normalizing electoral fraud. “This will also help to uphold international norms around democratic elections and the transfer of power,” the letter reads.

In addition to Santos and the former UN Secretary-General, the letter is signed by Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León, former President of Mexico; Mary Robinson, the first female President of Ireland; and Gro Harlem Brundtland, former Prime Minister of Norway and former Director-General of the WHO.

Also signing are Elbegdorj Tsakhia, former President and Prime Minister of Mongolia; Gary Kasparov, world chess champion and President of the Human Rights Foundation; Masih Alinejad, journalist, writer and activist; Leopoldo López, Venezuelan opposition leader and co-founder of the World Freedom Congress; and Ricken Patel, CEO and founder of Avaaz.

Nicolas Maduro and Edmundo Gonzalez.

This is the letter signed by the ten leaders

Dear Heads of Government, Foreign Representatives and Heads of International Institutions

We, the undersigned, request your leadership to ensure that the will of the Venezuelan people is respected, and that the international community recognizes the results of the elections, with Edmundo González as the winner and legitimate President of Venezuela.

The statistical data and other evidence are conclusive, Gonzalez won an overwhelming victory. A series of credible vote tabulations, validated by experts, and independent, show that Gonzalez won about two-thirds of the vote. Official counts from 81% of the electoral colleges give González 67.1% of the valid votes to Nicolás Maduro’s 30.4%. Even if Maduro had obtained 100 percent of all the remaining votes from the remaining 19% of the electoral colleges, González would still have obtained a substantial electoral majority.

In other words, the margin of victory revealed by the official counts from the electoral colleges is so large that it is mathematically impossible for Maduro to have won the election. Moreover, the opposition victory is consistent with all available opinion poll data and with the exhaustive effort of the opposition in monitoring the elections. And this victory comes despite the extreme measures taken by the regime to undermine the democratic process, including the unconstitutional disenfranchisement of nearly 8 million Venezuelans (a quarter of the population) who have fled the country in recent years.

At least 60 Venezuelans demonstrated in Colombia with flags and slogans against the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Based on these facts, the Organization of American States and several independent observers such as the Carter Center have condemned the electoral process as fraudulent, and several Latin American governments have already recognized President González’s victory. If the international community comes together on this point, it will prevent the regime from normalizing electoral fraud. This will also help to uphold international norms around democratic elections and the transfer of power. Tellingly, the few national leaders who recognise Nicolás Maduro as the winner are all autocrats.

Tyranny is not just a domestic issue. Threats of international armed conflict (see territorial claims on neighbouring Guyana) and massive flows of migrants from Venezuela have threatened to destabilise the region. This emigration has been fuelled by the free-fall of the Venezuelan economy and soaring poverty, as well as by severe repression and human rights violations.

Despite attempts by President Maduro’s regime to silence them, the Venezuelan people have spoken loud and clear for a better future. They are not seeking revenge, but rather a peaceful transition to a government of their own choosing that will allow the reconstruction and economic reactivation of the country. We ask that you use your respected voice and global influence to help persuade the Maduro government to accept the election results and ensure a full and peaceful transfer of power to the new administration of the legitimate President, Edmundo González.