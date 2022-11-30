PAUL M. DIEZ Asian correspondent Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 10:55



As if there was not enough instability in China with the protests against the Covid zero policy, former president Jiang Zemin passed away this Wednesday. At 96 years old and sick with leukemia, he has died in Shanghai victim of a multiple failure of his organs, according to the official press. Due to his advanced age and his absence last month at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, it was already known that he was in very delicate health. In fact, the last time he was seen in public was on October 1, 2019, during the parade in Beijing for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

With a reformist and liberal character, Jiang Zemin was the true architect of China’s economic growth since the 1990s and, above all, after its integration into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, which boosted exports from the ‘factory global’. During his term as president, from 1993 to 2003, Beijing also won the 2008 Olympic Games, which symbolized China’s modernization and its opening to the world.

In full demonstrations against the restrictions and confinements of Covid zero, his death comes at the most complicated moment in recent decades for the authoritarian regime of the Communist Party. It should not be forgotten that the death of another reformist leader, Hu Yaobang, triggered the popular revolt in 1989 that was forcibly crushed in the Tiananmen massacre. Now we will have to see how the Chinese take his death and how the Xi Jinping regime deals with the popular tributes that can be held, which in 1989 served to criticize the leaders of that time and ask for more democratic reforms.

Born in 1926 in Yangzhou, in the coastal province of Jiangsu, Jiang Zemin rose to power after the military crushing of the Tiananmen protests in 1989. Supported by the father of China’s opening to capitalism, Deng Xiaoping, he served as president of the People’s Republic from 1993 to 2003, when he was succeeded by Hu Jintao.

During his tenure, the Asian giant underwent a great economic and social transformation, not a political one, seeing the fruits of the reforms launched in the late 1970s after the death of Mao Zedong. Along with the progress and modernization that he breathed into Chinese society, his political contributions include the ‘triple representation theory’, by which he opened the Communist Party to the productive forces, that is, to the businessmen who had proliferated in China. under the protection of its extraordinary economic growth. With Deng Xiaoping already deceased, in 1997 he capitalized on the return of the former British colony of Hong Kong and opened China to the world by rubbing shoulders with leaders such as Bill Clinton, then president of the United States, or Queen Elizabeth II of England.