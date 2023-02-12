The former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) said in Florida (USA), where he has been since the end of last December, that he will return to Brazil “in the coming weeks” because his “mission on Earth” has not yet finished, according to a local media report this Sunday.

“I also want to go back to Brazil, I intend to go back to Brazil in the coming weeks,” declared the far-right leader in Boca Raton, South Florida, during a meeting on Saturday night with Brazilian supporters gathered in an evangelical church.

“It’s worth the risk, you can be sure of that. The majority of the Brazilian people are with us,” the former president said in Portuguese at the Church of All Nations in Boca Raton, about 45 miles north of Miami, according to the report. Palm Beach Post.

Bolsonaro said he plans to return to Brazil in “the next few weeks” despite fears from supporters that he could be arrested upon arrival, he stressed, and then his followers began to applaud him.

Mark Boykin, pastor of the evangelical church that organized the event, introduced Bolsonaro as the “recently elected” president of Brazil and prayed aloud that the United States and Brazil one day “learn to count when there are elections,” said the aforementioned. half.

The 67-year-old retired military also stated that “everyone has a mission in life” and that his is not over yet.

Bolsonaro, 67, has been in the US since December 30, two days before his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, took power. and he is pending a “visa change” requested by his lawyer in January to stay longer in this country, which he arrived while still president.

During the act there were no direct references to the attack perpetrated on January 8 by Bolsonaro members on the headquarters of the three State powers in Brasilia, from which Bolsonaro timidly disassociated himself in a statement issued from Orlando (Florida), where he temporarily resides.

Without mentioning the riots, according to the Palm Beach Post, Bolsonaro told his supporters that they must take risks to overcome the problems they believe the country is facing.

At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, on January 14, the Brazilian Supreme Court included the former president in the list of those investigated for the attempted coup.

His announcement came after President Lula’s visit to the US.

Bolsonaro’s announcement to return to Brazil came at another public event in the United States, after the “Power of the People” event, organized in early February by the conservative group Turning Point USA at a club Golf belonging to the business consortium of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

It also comes after the first visit to the United States since his inauguration by the leftist Lula da Silva, who met last Friday at the White House with his counterpart Joe Biden, with the commitment to defend democracy.

During the meeting, Biden referred to the assault on the US Capitol in January 2021 by supporters of then-President Trump and the attack on January 8 in Brasilia by supporters of Bolsonaro.

