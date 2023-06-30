The electoral court of Brazil disqualified this Friday the former president Jair Bolsonaro from holding political office for eight years in a trial over the former right-wing president’s false claims about last year’s election.

With this decision, adopted by five votes to two in the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the former president You will not be able to run for elective positions or hold positions in the public administration for a period of eight years, counted from October 2022, when the elections won by Lula da Silva were held.

For a conviction on the charges of “abuse of political power and improper use of the media” a majority of the plenary was necessary (at least 4 of 7 votes).

The central point of the trial against Bolsonaro in the TSE was a meeting to which the former president summoned fifty foreign ambassadors at the official residence of the Presidency, on July 18, 2022, to seriously discredit the electoral system and accuse the Justice of maneuvering in favor of the current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

That meeting, in which Bolsonaro raised unfounded suspicions about the electronic ballot boxes that Brazil has used without complaints of fraud since 1996, was broadcast on public television and social networks.

That fact, according to the sentence read this Friday, configured an “abuse of political power, prohibited behaviors and information disorder” and also an “improper use of public property and the media”, since Bolsonaro ordered public television to broadcast the event.

Jair Bolsonaro affirmed that he will appeal the decision of the TSE. Photo: Evaristo Sa. Brazil

The considerations of the majority of the judges in the process went even further and framed that meeting in a “systematic disinformation campaign” that

Bolsonaro maintained against the electoral Justice and all the democratic institutions of the country.

Bolsonaro’s speech, according to some judges, could even incite the assault on the headquarters of the three powers on January 8, when a horde of Bolsonaro sowed chaos with the intention of leading the Armed Forces to overthrow Lula.

I did not attack the electoral system, I showed possible failures

But the former president insisted until the last minute that the trial “has neither head nor tail” and He again insinuated that the TSE magistrates acted to favor Lula da Sival in the last electoral contest.

“I did not attack the electoral system, I showed possible failures,” he clarified.

Likewise, he defended that he could not be prosecuted for “false news” because it is a concept that is not established in the law and invoked the right to freedom of expression.

During the trial, five of the seven members of the TSE supported the position of the rapporteur of the process, Benedito Gonçalves, who considered Bolsonaro guilty of “abuses of power” during the campaign for the October elections of last year.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, the last to cast his vote this Friday, affirmed that the sentence is a response to “degrading populism born of hateful and anti-democratic speech, which spreads disgusting misinformation” not only in Brazil, but in “all the world”, with the “sole objective” of “misleading” the voters.

“They were not personal opinions,” as the defense maintained, said Judge De Moraes, who emphasized that it was about “permanent and fraudulent lies” that aimed to “subvert and pervert” the electoral process and with that, “to democracy itself.”

He added that “freedom of expression” is not “freedom of aggression”, of “lies”, of “misinformation” and of “fraud”, nor a tool for “populist and extremist leaders to conquer the voter” with “hate speech and undemocratic statements” spread on social networks “with a false veneer of truthfulness”.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes was the last to cast his vote this Friday.

Judge André Ramos Tavares pointed out for his part that Bolsonaro’s speech became a “delusional narrative with disastrous effects for democracy”, and it was not an isolated act, but something “strategically concatenated over time, for electoral purposes”.

“What could be more serious for a head of state than, for electoral purposes, mobilizing the apparatus of the Republic to intentionally convey the idea that the Brazilian elections are not fair?”, added magistrate Floriano Marques, justifying his vote condemnatory.

One of the votes in favor of Bolsonaro was that of Raul Araújo, for whom “the intensity of the behavior was not such as to justify the extreme measure of ineligibility.”

Bolsonaro today joins two other former Brazilian heads of state who were also dispossessed at some point in their political rights since the restoration of democracy in 1985.

Now, the ruling of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) leaves Bolsonaro out of the 2026 presidential elections, what can open a race for the succession in the leadership of the Brazilian right. However, the former president’s defense anticipated that he will appeal the decision.

“I will talk to my lawyers and there will be an appeal before the Supreme Federal Court,” said the former president in an interview with the Itatiaia radio station, hours before the Court resumed the trial against him this Friday.

Bolsonaro is currently facing more than a dozen other administrative processes in the electoral court and is the subject of five investigations in the supreme court, with sentences that include imprisonment.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With agencies