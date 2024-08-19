A few months ago (May) elections were held in the Dominican Republic, where President Luis Abinader was re-elected with the largest vote in the history of that country and with the largest difference over his opponents. This reality was accompanied by the consolidation of an overwhelming parliamentary majority. and by a triumph in the municipal elections in February, where the president and his party achieved an unprecedented victory in recent history.

What is the reason for this sequence of electoral successes? Without a doubt, it is due to a style of government that, contrary to demagogic populisms that overwhelm so many Latin American countries, where they are governed by sectarianism and ideological prejudices, a managerial, technocratic style of government has been achieved, motivated by an unrestricted defense of democracy, freedom and the market economy.

President of the Dominican Republic and candidate for re-election, Luis Abinader, participates in an event on May 11, 2024 in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). Photo:EFE

In a region where left-wing and far-left governments They have dedicated themselves to scaring away investment, creating uncertainty and reopening the dark chapters of nationalization and abusive regulatory interventions, the Dominican Republic has become a flourishing nation in tourism, infrastructure, energy transition, digital services and agriculture.

On account of this evident and effective contrast, Today we could talk about a jewel in the Caribbean that has become a benchmark for efficiency. in public management and, at the same time, in the constant improvement of the living conditions of those most in need.

Among the results that the Abinader government has been able to present is the fact that it is one of the fastest growing economies in the region, with growth of 5.1 percent expected for 2024, according to a recent World Bank report.

In addition, nearly forty-five hospitals have been opened, more than five hundred medical care centers have been opened, and more than 300,000 new students have been educated in initial, primary and secondary education.More than 120 educational institutions have also been inaugurated and hundreds of school facilities have been improved.

Photo:EFE

To this list of obvious achievements also A vigorous security agenda is added, validated by a necessary police reform underway, which includes training in human rights and civil coexistence for more than three thousand uniformed officers.

Among the notable results in terms of security, it is worth highlighting that in 2023 the homicide rate was reduced by nearly two percent, consolidating itself as one of the lowest homicide rates in the entire region, with 11.7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The recipe for prosperity

The frontal fight against drug trafficking has also been a priority of the Abinader government and, while in countries governed by populists drug trafficking is gaining ground, in the Dominican Republic seizures have been achieved that exceed those of the last decade in its entirety.

The combination of defending democracy, the market economy, security, investment and the provision of social service opportunities linked to new job offers are The recipe for Dominican prosperity, which points to the best years in the tourism sector and the development of new paradisiacal sun and beach destinations combined with a musical and gastronomic culture that delights.

Aware of the achievements, but also of the great challenges, the Abinader government begins its second term with some unavoidable priorities: consolidating the country’s fiscal stability, increasing revenues to deepen social investment; accelerating the energy transition by guaranteeing reliability and continuity, while enabling non-conventional renewable sources; increase protected areas to 30 percent by 2030, develop data centers to become the technological hub of the Caribbean and trigger the massive generation of youth employment, among others.

The implementation of this agenda is also associated with the idea of ​​achieving that Dominican Republic become the first Caribbean country to join the OECD and position itself as a benchmark for private initiative-friendly management within the emerging markets environment.

Before becoming president, Abinader headed the Abicor Group, a family consortium with real estate companies around tourism. Photo:Getty Images

Of course, what happens with Haiti is crucial to the future of the Dominican Republic. Rampant inequality, institutional anarchy and the seizure of power by illegal armed groups, such as the one led by Jhonny Barbecue, are a latent risk for the Dominican people, due to the inability to absorb more starving migrants and even more so when global indifference to the Haitian crisis grows.

An escalation of violence or hunger in Haiti would trigger a major humanitarian crisis on the border between the two countries, but The international community cannot wash its hands hoping that the Dominican Republic will be the one to resolve an issue that merits decisive and effective collective action.

Today, the Dominican Republic is a continental democratic benchmark, without caudillismo, in contrast to the failed models led by the Puebla Group. The main lesson for political leaders is that In the long run, Pedagogues are more effective than Demagogues, since they prefer results to the absurd slavery of erratic ideological prejudices.

IVAN DUKE

PROJECT SYNDICATE

BOGOTA