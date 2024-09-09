Home policy

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Incoherent sentences, empty speeches: Trump is becoming more and more conspicuous for his confused manner. Suspicions are being raised in his inner circle.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump is the oldest presidential candidate in US history. But if you take a closer look at his last appearances before the 2024 US election, you will notice not only classic signs of aging but also increasingly confusing statements from the Republican. His niece Mary L. Trump is known as a psychologist, author and sharp critic of the former US president. She claims that Trump has now “demonstrably lost touch with reality”. Her uncle suffers from dementia – the very disease that he is said to be very afraid of.

Donald Trump suspected of dementia ahead of US election 2024: Incoherent statements in recent weeks

In a Substack post on Sunday, Mary L. Trump referred to a statement made by Donald Trump before the 2024 US election at the Economic Club of New York in front of a group of economists, business leaders and journalists. When asked whether and to what extent he would support legislation that would make child care affordable in the US, Trump replied:

“Well, I would do that, and we sit down. I was somebody, we had Senator Marco Rubio and my daughter Ivanka was so influential on this issue. It’s a very important issue, but I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about, because look, child care is child care. There’s something that you have to have in this country, you have to have it.”

Trump recently ranted about a barely understandable connection between bacon and wind power ahead of the 2024 US election: “Some people don’t eat bacon anymore,” Donald is quoted as saying by his niece. “We’re going to get energy prices down. That was caused by their terrible energy. Wind. They want the wind everywhere. But if it doesn’t blow, we’ve got a little problem.”

Donald Trump’s niece convinces: Former president is mentally deteriorating ahead of 2024 US election and is heading towards dementia

Mary L. Trump wrote in her post before the TV debate against Kamala Harris for the 2024 US election: “On any given day, he is demonstrably disconnected from reality.” She criticized above all the way the media dealt with his “meaningless ramblings.” Instead of reporting them word for word, many media outlets translated his statements into understandable English for their reporting. In doing so, they falsely gave his words a meaning “that does not exist.”

According to the psychologist’s assessment, there is an important difference to Joe Biden, who also made mistakes and stuttered during speeches during his term as president: “The difference, of course, is that Biden is aging, while Donald is suffering from dementia.” She concluded: “His increasingly imaginative statements and his worsening mental disorders seem newsworthy to me.”

Suspected dementia before US election 2024: Experts from Trump’s circle comment on mental health issue

Trump’s biographer and author Timothy O’Brien also told the Guardianthat Trump’s public speaking style is now the subject of scrutiny and concerns about his mental acuity in relation to the 2024 US election. “What we are seeing now is a reflection of someone who is very worried and very desperate,” O’Brien said.

His most recent confusing claims include his repeated references to Hannibal Lecter, a fictional cannibalistic serial killer from “The Silence of the Lambs.” Trump repeatedly brings this character up when he talks about immigration ahead of the 2024 US election. Trump claimed, out of touch with reality, that foreign governments are emptying their prisons and “madhouses” to send people to the US border. He then made the jump to Hannibal Lecter, whom he surprisingly described as “a wonderful man” at a recent rally. (nz)