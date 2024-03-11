Two prosecutors charged this Monday (11) the former president of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benítez (2018-2023) and several of his former employees with the alleged crimes of revealing service secrets, inducing a subordinate to commit a punishable act and false declaration , among others, informed the Public Ministry (MP).

The accusation was made as part of an investigation opened following a complaint filed in July 2023 by former president Horacio Cartes, predecessor of Abdo Benítez, who declared himself a victim since 2018 of an alleged “persecution by people exercising political power” and later expanded his accusation by warning about an alleged “revelation of service secrets” and a plan drawn up by government bodies.

“During part of his mandate, Benítez [2021 a 2022] would have developed a scheme that aimed to generate criminal investigations against figures who opposed his movement within the Colorado Party [Horacio Cartes e

seu afilhado político, o atual presidente Santiago Peña]in order to weaken them in the political, economic and mainly electoral spheres”, the MP said in a statement.

“To achieve this objective, Abdo Benítez would have composed his cabinet of ministers with people with experience in the field of investigation

[ex-promotores do MP]”, adds the text.

The indictment was presented by prosecutors Aldo Cantero Colmán and Giovanni Grisetti “after having sufficient elements of conviction to suspect the existence of the punishable acts” of disclosing service secrets, disclosing private secrets by employees or people with special obligations, inducing a subordinate committing a punishable act, false denunciation, simulation of a punishable act, usurpation of public functions and criminal association.

The charges also include former Interior Minister Arnaldo Giuzzio, the former head of the National Anti-Corruption Secretariat (Senac) René Fernández and his former colleague from the Secretariat for the Prevention of Money and Asset Laundering (Seprelad) Carlos Adolfo Arregui and the former -deputy minister of this portfolio Carmen Pereira, in addition to three other former employees.

Benítez's former private secretary and current ruling party deputy, Mauricio Espínola, was also accused.

“Taking into account that several formalities and other procedures are still pending, a period of six months is considered necessary to present a conclusive application against each of the accused”, highlighted the MP.

When filing the complaint in July 2023, Pedro Ovelar, Cartes' lawyer, denounced that “lies” were created to deceive Brazil and the United States, which led to lawsuits and sanctions against the former president and his companies.

Cartes – who defeated Benítez in the ruling party's primaries and is the current president of the Colorado Party – was accused of alleged corruption by the US, which vetoed his and his children's entry into the country.

Washington subsequently applied financial sanctions against the former president and several of his companies, which led to a process of restructuring the Cartes Group, which stopped operating as a brand in March last year.