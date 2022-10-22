





Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was escorted out of the hall where the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress was taking place on Saturday, an unusual incident at this type of event.

State media did not explain the reason for their withdrawal or show the scene, which was recorded by AFP journalists.

Hu, 79 and frail-looking, was invited by party officials to leave the Great Hall of the People in Beijing as he sat in the front row next to his successor and current president Xi Jinping.

The images show the moment when an employee tries to grab the ex-president’s arm, but he refuses. The man then tries to lift him with both hands by the armpits, but the politician, who ruled the country between 2003 and 2013, resists again.

At this moment, Hu tries to grab some documents from his desk, which appear to belong to the current president. Xi Jinping holds the papers firmly.

Then the employee has a quick dialogue with the former president and finally manages to escort him out.

Chinese authorities did not provide any explanation for the incident and did not respond to AFP requests for information.

As he stood up, Hu Jintao exchanged a few words with Xi Jinping, who replied without looking at the former president, and with Prime Minister Li Keqiang, whom he tapped on the shoulder. The other members of the party’s summit remained silent.

The scene took place shortly after the press entered the venue and a few minutes before a unanimous vote by the Chinese Communist Party’s nearly 2,300 delegates to include Xi Jinping’s “central role” in the party’s statutes.

Hu, who retired from public life in 2013, appeared last Sunday for the opening ceremony of the congress with a very aged look and gray hair.

– “Complete humiliation” –

“It is still unclear what motivated Hu, whether it was opposition to Xi’s power or just an awkward moment for an elderly person,” said Neil Thomas, an analyst at the Eurasia Group.

“Without information, it is difficult to draw solid conclusions about the relationship between this incident and Chinese politics,” he added.

“Whether it was deliberate or if he was sick, the effect is the same. A complete humiliation for the last generation of pre-Xi leaders,” tweeted British analyst Alex White, who was once based in China.

Searches for the name “Hu Jintao” appeared to be censored on the social network Weibo. The most recent information results were from Friday, with texts limited to those published by official accounts.

Xi Jinping, 69, is expected to be confirmed this weekend as the party’s general secretary ahead of his 2023 re-election as the country’s president for an unprecedented third term.

Since coming to power in late 2012, Xi has amassed power in the world’s second-largest power and strengthened the regime’s authority.







