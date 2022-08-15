Former President of Paraguay Fernando Lugo (2008-2012) shows “positive signs”, although his prognosis “remains guarded”, after stroke that keeps him since Wednesday in an intensive care unit of a clinic in Asunción, his medical team reported this Sunday.

“Its evolution has been stable in the last 24 hours and all the goals set were met“, the team of specialists, headed by the doctor and senator from the left, Jorge Querey, said in a statement without further clarification.

The report anticipated that Lugo, 71, will perform a new tomography this Monday, based on which “decisions will be made regarding support measures”. In addition, he will undergo a neurological evaluation, after obtaining the results of the new studies. “His prognosis remains reserved, but with positive signs,” the note added.

The experts detailed that the also senator rreceives mechanical respiratory assistance and remains under follow-up and neurointensive care, cardiovascular, respiratory, renal, gastrointestinal, among others. The leftist senator was hospitalized in an emergency on Wednesday after he convulsed when he was in the seat of the Paraguayan Congress. According to the medical report, he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke.

With his victory in 2008, Lugo ended 61 years of hegemony of the Colorado Party. However, he was removed from power on June 22, 2012, after being subjected to an “express trial” in Congress for the death of six police officers and eleven peasants in a land eviction operation in the town of Curuguaty, southeast of the country.

