Former US President Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against writer and journalist E. Jean Carroll, that last May he won a defamation trial against the ex-president.

According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday night, Trump’s lawyers contend that Carroll slandered the businessman during an interview he gave last May to the CNN channel the morning after a court sentenced him to compensate her with 5 million dollars from the magnate, the CNN channel reported.

Carroll was asked about the verdict, which maintains that Trump sexually abused her, but that he did not rape her as she claims, to which the journalist replied: “Yes, he did.”

This complaint occurs after the June 13 a New York judge authorized the writer to claim greater compensation for damages from former President Trump for some mockery he dedicated to her on television in May, a day after losing a defamation trial against her.

Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over that trial, then gave the green light for those recent comments to be included in a separate and prior defamation case, in which Carroll is claiming $10 million from the former president.

(You may be interested in: Donald Trump’s explosive audio that puts him on the ropes: he talks about Iran)

E. Jean Carroll, leaving the court where former President Donald Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse.

On May 9, after a civil trial, a jury sentenced Trump to pay compensation of 5 million dollars to Carroll for having sexually abused of her years ago and for having later defamed her when she publicly denounced the facts.

The next day, at a meeting with citizens organized by CNN, Trump rejected the guilty verdict, said he did not know Carroll, reiterated that her story was “false” and called her “crazy.” amid applause and laughter from an audience made up mainly of his supporters.

(Also: Trump promises to investigate Joe Biden if he wins the 2024 presidential election)

Following those taunts televised on CNN, on May 22 Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, petitioned the court to modify a 2019 defamation case against Trump, different from the one in the won trial, in order to include those comments.

Trump has tried to get the judge to throw out that 2019 defamation case, which concerns similar comments he made while he was president and which is stalled on appeal.

EFE