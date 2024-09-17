During a conversation on social network X with cryptocurrency guru Farokh Sarmad, Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump gave details on Monday about the alleged assassination attempt which he suffered on Sunday on a golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

At the same time, He praised the “excellent job” done by the Secret Service in capturing the suspect in the second assassination attempt against him.

“It was a very complicated thing, but it turned out well. The Secret Service did an excellent job, and they have the man behind bars, and hopefully he’ll be there for a long time,” Trump said.

The area where the attempted assassination of Trump took place. Photo:AFP

He said he was playing golf with friends when shots were heard and he was quickly evacuated by the Secret Service.

“I was playing golf with some of my friends on Sunday morning, very peaceful, very nice weather. Everything was beautiful, a nice place to be, and all of a sudden we heard gunshots. I guess probably four or five. The Secret Service knew immediately that they were bullets, and they grabbed me. We got in the cars,” he said.

Trump said the agents were able to see the AK-47 rifle the attacker was holding and fired to prevent the attack. “A Secret Service agent had seen the barrel of an AK-47, which is a very powerful rifle, and he started shooting down the barrel. Based on that, he started shooting and ran toward the target,” he said.

The Republican applauded the collaboration of a person who saw the suspect flee and who photographed the license plate of his vehicle.which made it easier for the authorities to locate and arrest him.

“He was caught after a high-speed chase. It was amazing. The Secret Service did a great job. And I can honestly say that the sheriff’s office, law enforcement, everyone really did a great job. I’m very happy about that,” he added.

Trump also thanked the US President Joe Biden for calling him on Monday to express concern about his situation and discuss a possible reinforcement of his security. “He was very kind to call to make sure I was okay,” the Republican said.

This image shows the rifle that was found at the shooter's site. Photo:EFE

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested Sunday afternoon in West Palm Beach after approaching the golf course in which the former president was playing armed with an AK-47 rifle with a telescopic sight.

After being detected by the Secret Service, who shot him, the man managed to flee in a vehicle, although he was arrested shortly afterwards on a nearby road.

The suspect has a criminal record. He was arrested in 2002 for fleeing a traffic stop. He was armed and barricaded himself in a shop.

In addition, several people have filed lawsuits against him and he does not pay his taxes.

Routh often expresses his opinions on social media. In June 2020, he posted a message on the then-social media platform Twitter, in which he regretted having voted for Trump in 2016 and expressed his “great disappointment.” “I will be happy when you are no longer here,” he wrote.

In a 300-page self-published book, titled “The War That Cannot Be Won,” he also expounded his ideas on several topics: “The Fatal Flaw of Democracy,” “The Abandonment of the World and the Global Citizen,” “World War III and the End of Humanity.” He spoke of Taiwan, Afghanistan and North Korea.

Ryan Wesley Routh, suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Photo:AFP

In March 2023, he told a New York Times reporter that he had a project to help kyiv: recruit former Afghan soldiers and send them to fight in Ukraine.

This is the second assassination attempt against Trump so far during his election campaign, after the one he suffered last July, when a man shot him during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a lapse in the former president’s protection that led to the resignation of the then director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle.