Donald Trump, the former president of the United States and current Republican candidate for the November elections, was evacuated by his security team during a rally in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots were heard at the event.

According to the Washington Post, Trump began speaking at the event – one of the last rallies he will hold before being officially named his party’s presidential nominee at the Republican Convention that kicks off on Monday – when loud noises were heard.

The former president crouched behind the lectern where he was giving his speech and was later removed by his security team.

Early images show Trump with blood on his face and raising his fist as he is led away from the scene, although the former president’s health status after what happened has not yet been confirmed.

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump.

