The chances of an indictment against former US President Donald Trump and his relatives who run the Trump Organization are growing: the New York state prosecutor confirmed that she is investigating with the Manhattan prosecutor possible fraud related to your business.

Until now, Prosecutor Letitia James, a Democratic elected official, had only confirmed an investigation in the civil field -without risk of indictment or jail in case of conviction- on possible tax or bank fraud within the family holding company of the former president.

Prosecutors suspect that Trump and his company, which is not publicly traded and therefore is not required to publish their books, artificially inflated or reduced the value of some of your properties to obtain bank loans or reduce your taxes. An area of ​​90 hectares in upstate New York, its golf club in New Jersey or even its iconic Trump Tower in Manhattan would be under the scrutiny of investigators.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” Prosecutor James said Tuesday night through a spokeswoman. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in criminal mattersalong with the Manhattan district attorney. “

The Manhattan prosecutor Cyrus Vance has been investigating the Trump Organization in the criminal field for months, leaving the threat of an unprecedented indictment for a former president American who at 74 is ambiguous about the possibility of running again for the presidential election in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump has not yet said whether he intends to run again. Photo EFE

Vance, who will leave office at the end of December, obtained in February – after a long court battle that culminated in the Supreme Court – eight years of Trump’s tax returns and accounting files, a hit for the former real estate mogul who always refused to publish his taxes.

For Bennett Gershman, a professor of criminal law at Pace University and a former Manhattan assistant attorney, James’s statement amounts to a “show of force” of the prosecutors.

“That means that they are very serious, that they advance fast (…) that they will not back down,” he told AFP. “Seeing an ad like this, I would say that we are approaching an indictment. “

Strategy



For Gershman and other observers, James’ statement could also seek to increase pressure on key witnesses who know Trump’s dealings inside out, and whom prosecutors want to convince to cooperate.

The main one is perhaps Allen weisselberg, 73, financial director of the Trump Organization, the most faithful of Trump’s faithful and who already worked for the father of the former president.

In recent weeks, the researchers showed that they would not hesitate to investigate your son’s business, Barry Weisselberg, to get the father’s cooperation.

Barry Weisselberg’s ex-wife was also photographed in early April by local media carrying financial document boxes destined for the investigators, who demanded its delivery.

Trump, who recently left his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, to settle in the summer at his golf club in Bedminster, 70 km from New York, He did not react to James’s statement for now.

But the former Republican president, who considers Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential elections still fraudulent and has the support of the majority of Republican legislators, always described the investigation of New York prosecutors like “a witch hunt” with political motives.

Your defense prepares for battle. Trump’s lawyers are known to fight to the end, as they did to resist the release of accounting files for 16 months.

Recently, his lead lawyer in this dossier, Alan Futerfas, strengthened his team, confirming in April to Ronald Fischetti, who worked for several years with Mark Pomerantz, currently head of the investigative team in charge of the Trump case at the Manhattan DA’s office.

Something is for sure: some rub their hands seeing that the prosecutors advance. Starting with Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, sentenced in 2018 to a three-year sentence for tax fraud and violation of the electoral financing law, and who collaborates with investigators on the dossier against his former boss. “Welcome to the #Trump blame party!” He tweeted Wednesday.

AFP Agency