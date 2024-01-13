Former president Desi Bouterse may be in Venezuela, the Surinamese newspaper Times of Suriname wrote on Saturday. The ex-army leader did not show up at the prison on Friday where he was supposed to start serving a twenty-year prison sentence. In the afternoon, the Public Prosecution Service announced that Bouterse and his former bodyguard Iwan Dijksteel are being tracked down.
#president #Desi #Bouterse #Venezuela #Surinamese #newspaper
Migration | A woman and two children drowned in a river on the border between Mexico and the United States
According to the US Border Patrol, Texas Army officers prevented US Border Patrol agents from helping the woman and children.Woman...
Leave a Reply