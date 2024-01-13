Former president Desi Bouterse may be in Venezuela, the Surinamese newspaper Times of Suriname wrote on Saturday. The ex-army leader did not show up at the prison on Friday where he was supposed to start serving a twenty-year prison sentence. In the afternoon, the Public Prosecution Service announced that Bouterse and his former bodyguard Iwan Dijksteel are being tracked down.

