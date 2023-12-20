Former Surinamese president Desi Bouterse has been definitively convicted for his role in the December murders in 1982. He has been sentenced to twenty years in prison because he ordered the arrest and execution of fifteen opponents of his regime. The Court of Justice in Paramaribo ruled this on Wednesday. Bouterse (78) was not present at the verdict.
