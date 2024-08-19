Chihuahua, Chih.- After the Jurisdictional Commission of the State Congress rejected two requests for impeachment against former governor Javier Corral, one more remained in the Study Commission, however, there was only a period of one year after the former governor left office to proceed, so the same ended up expiring without there being another procedure against Corral in Congress so far, condemned the deputy of the PRI bench, Omar Bazán.

However, the legislator recalled that there are still administrative and criminal proceedings that could disqualify Corral before he obtains constitutional immunity that would also leave these accusations unpunished, and he therefore urged the authorities to expedite the proceedings that arise from the accusations of the deputy himself.

“I hope that the Administrative Court of Justice, with the composition of two new judges, will be able to present the draft judgment to the Plenary as soon as possible regarding the complaint that the Administrative Court is currently facing,” he said.

“This would then give rise to the possibility of handing down a final judgment of disqualification from office if the Court so decides. I would be watching and requesting that as soon as possible the TEJA, I repeat, with the integration of these two new judges, could quickly set the agenda and call the Plenary so that the reporting judge can present this report of sanction or warning, or whatever may arise,” he added.

He considered that there is still time for the TEJA to notify the Senate about the disqualification before the former president takes office as a plurinominal Senator for Morena.

Bazán also urged that the Attorney General’s Office, the FGR, the State Attorney General’s Office, the Northern Zone and the Anti-Corruption Office also proceed to act accordingly to the various complaints that I have filed so that they can request from the judges an order for the arrest and presentation of the former governor.

Regarding the intervention to prevent the arrest warrant against the former president from being carried out by the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office, he considered that this represents a message contrary to what the 4T has stated about the protection of white-collar criminals and the use of constitutional jurisdiction.

“It was a very abnormal situation. It is an issue in which the curtain of political discourse falls on the Fourth Transformation; they defend white-collar criminals. They give them legal protection with constitutional jurisdiction, they protect them and pamper them. All the discourse of the 4T against the violation of justice and that constitutional jurisdiction is not to defend criminals, well, with this it goes to the edge,” he said.