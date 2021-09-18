Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died aged 84. The North African country’s presidential office has announced this. Bouteflika had been in power for 20 years and resigned in 2019, under pressure from the military and after weeks of protests.











The Algerian was in fragile health. He suffered a stroke in 2013 and Bouteflika has been confined to a wheelchair ever since. He rarely appeared in public anymore.

Bouteflika was a figurehead of ‘Le pouvoir’ (the Power), as the regime of the ruling elite in Algeria is called. That pushed him forward for a fifth term in the April 2019 presidential election. After mass popular protests, Bouteflika decided to waive another term as president, but Algerians continued to take to the streets to demand his resignation. Algerian youths did not recognize themselves at all in the government clique, which consists of (the families of) ex-guerrilla fighters from the war of independence against France (1954-1962), shadowy generals and businessmen.

After Algeria gained independence in 1962, Bouteflika became Minister of Sports at the age of 26. He was then Minister of Foreign Affairs for sixteen years. He ran for president for the first time in 1999. He won the election with nearly three quarters of the vote. Algeria was suffering from a civil war during that period. With a tough approach to the Islamic insurgents and a national reconciliation plan, Bouteflika largely suppressed the violence.

After his resignation, the authorities launched a major corruption investigation, partly in response to calls for political, economic and democratic reforms in the country. This led, among other things, to prison sentences for several high-ranking government officials, including Bouteflika’s brother, Said, who was his adviser and who was regarded as a powerful figure within the Algerian regime.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune (75) succeeded Bouteflika as president in 2019. Tebboune promised to make changes, but many citizens also regard him as part of the old political elite and feel that too little has changed. The protest movement in Algeria continued to stir after Tebboune took office, demanding further reforms. The corona pandemic put an end to the ongoing demonstrations.