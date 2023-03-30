Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro will not lead the opposition to current left-wing president Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva after all. He said that on Wednesday evening CNN Brazil, before boarding a flight to Brazil. Bolsonaro returns to his country on Thursday for the first time since his election defeat in October last year.

Bolsonaro announced at the beginning of this year that he would return to lead “the right-wing movement” in his country. He has now come back from that: he said he would not lead any opposition, but would advise his far-right conservative liberal party in the opposition. “I will help my party as someone with experience,” he said, “with whatever they want.” Furthermore, Bolsonaro added that he plans to travel across Brazil to help his party in local elections next year.

Last October, the former president lost the elections to social democrat Lula da Silva. At first he did not acknowledge defeat and suggested that his successor had won by electoral fraud. Just before the new president Lula was sworn in, Bolsonaro retired to the US state of Florida. He has stayed there until now.

Bolsonaro has been accused of fomenting violent anti-democratic protests from his residence in the United States. On January 8, supporters of the former president raided government buildings in the Brazilian capital Brasilia, out of dissatisfaction with the election results.