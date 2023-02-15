Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro wants to return to Brazil in March to lead the opposition to new left-wing president Lula da Silva. He said this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal said.

Bolsonaro sees himself as the leader of Brazil’s right-wing movement. “The right-wing movement is not dead and will live on,” he said in an interview with the newspaper. Bolsonaro lost last year’s election to his successor Lula. He has still not acknowledged his electoral defeat.

Before the election, the former president suggested that he could only lose to Lula through fraud. Lula eventually won the election with 50.9 percent of the vote. After the elections, Bolsonaro left for the US state of Florida.

Anti-democratic protests

A return to Brazil is not without risks for Bolsonaro. He is accused in the South American country of setting up a violent movement that opposed the appointment of the new president. On January 8, Bolsonaro supporters attacked government buildings in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, out of dissatisfaction with the election result.

Brazil’s Supreme Court will investigate Bolsonaro for inciting anti-democratic protests. Bolsonaro himself denies any involvement in the protests and says he will defend himself against the accusations in Brazil.

In the interview, the former president says that he has not yet made a decision about a possible new shot at the presidency. He also says he is looking forward to his return, despite the fact that there is a chance that he will be arrested.