Former US President Bill Clinton (1993-2001) was admitted this Monday afternoon to a hospital in Washington for undergo medical tests after “developing a fever”his office reported in a message on social networks.

Clinton, 78, was admitted to the Georgetown University Medical Center in the US capital, Angel Ureña, who served as Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, explained in his X account.

“The former president is still in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving,” the message continued.

Two surgeries in the past

In 2004, the former president underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery and in 2010 he underwent another surgical procedure related to his cardiovascular problems.

The former Democratic president was hospitalized in 2021 in California for an infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Clinton is one of four former United States presidents still alive, along with Donald Trump (2017-2021), Barack Obama (2009-2017), George W. Bush (2001-2009) and Jimmy Carter (1977-1981). The latter is, at 100 years old, the oldest president in the history of the United States.