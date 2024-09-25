Genoa – “I am convinced of my innocence and I will prove it in court.. For this reason, I repeat, I will not plead guilty. But Giovanni Toti did well to do sohis trial would have lasted 10 years”. This was said by the former senator and former president of the Liguria Region Sandro Biasotti today on trial for false accounting. The prosecutor had offered him, almost a year ago, a plea bargain. But the former politician, assisted by lawyers Maurizio Mascia and Gennaro Velle, had refused.

“Almost 5 years ago – he wrote in a note – the Guardia di Finanza carried out a raid on my dealerships where we were accused of fraud with VAT evasion of approximately 10 million. After very long investigations, the public prosecutor had to take note of the my total estrangement to any charge of tax fraud as well as that of my company Biasotti Group”.

“However, after hundreds of wiretaps and investigations, the prosecutor – was Biasotti’s reasoning – had accused me of false social communications together with 4 other people. A few days ago the same prosecutor decided to downgrade the false accounting case for everyone. considering it as a minor matter. Then he proposed a tempting plea bargain. Everyone accepted but I, unlike the others, while thanking him, considering my 50 years of entrepreneurship and 20 of politics, still immaculate, do not accept, I refuse the offer and move on, in the certainty that my complete extraneousness to the facts will emerge in the trial”. The hearing was adjourned to October 11.