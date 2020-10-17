Former US President Barack Obama will campaign for Presidential candidate Joe Biden on behalf of the Democratic Party in Pennsylvania next week. This information was provided by Biden’s campaign. However, President Donald Trump told his supporters here that Obama is “not an influential campaigner” and this is good news because in 2016 he did a stupid job, so “I am your President”.

Biden was Vice President during both of Obama’s tenures. Obama has campaigned online for Biden and Kamala Harris, though this will be the first time the 59-year-old former president will go public and campaign for him. Due to his eloquence, Obama is still a leader able to gather a large crowd.

A statement from Biden on Friday afternoon said, “On Wednesday, October 21, former President Obama, who will go to Philadelphia and Pennsylvania for campaigning for Biden and Kamala Harris.”

What does the opinion poll say?

According to the latest opinion poll, Biden is leading his opponent Donald Trump by more than nine points.

Biden accused Donald Trump Presidential candidate Joe Biden, on behalf of the Democratic Party, has alleged that US President Donald Trump 'enjoys' isolation and turmoil and does something to divert public attention from his failures to deal with Kovid-19. Can also do. During the election campaign in Southfield, Michigan on Friday, he said that due to Trump's policies on Kovid-19, the country is paying a heavy price.

