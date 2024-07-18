The former US president Barack Obama (2009-2017) told his close circles that the current president, Joe Biden, must “seriously reconsider” the future of his candidacyThe Washington Post reported Thursday.

According to the criteria of

According to the capital newspaper, Obama believes Biden’s chances of victory “have been significantly reduced.”

Obama spoke only once with Biden since the face-to-face debate with his Republican rival for the White House, former President Donald Trumpwhich set off all the alarms in the Democratic Party.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:Samuel Corum / AFP Share

Obama has been in contact with influential Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who has been cryptic in her public statements about Biden’s future.

In fact, in private, Pelosi reportedly told Biden he has no chance of beating Trump in November, as reported by CNN on Thursday.

Obama reportedly expressed to those close to him his concern about the poll numbers, which clearly give Trump a victory, and about the fact that some donors are abandoning the president.

Biden is currently in isolation at his Delaware residence after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, forcing him to cancel a campaign speech to the Latino organization UnidosUS in the crucial state of Nevada.

Nancy Pelosi, one of the most important figures in the Democratic Party. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

‘I know what needs to be done’: Joe Biden to his critics

In an interview recorded for Univision before learning of his diagnosis, The president reaffirmed his intention to remain in the race and rejected calls from members of his party, donors and television commentators to hand over the baton to a younger candidate to face Trump in November.

“With age comes wisdom. I know the difference between truth and lies, right and wrong. I know what needs to be done. We have accomplished more in four years for the American people and the Latino community than any other president in a similar period,” Biden argued in his defense.

The leak about Obama’s concerns comes at a time of renewed pressure for Biden to step down, with several media outlets suggesting he lacks support among leading figures in the Democratic Party.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks from the Oval Office of the White House. Photo:AFP Share

With age comes wisdom. I know the difference between truth and lies, right and wrong. I know what to do.

This Thursday, Axios reported that Several senior Democrats believe this mounting pressure could convince Biden to drop out of the presidential race, possibly as early as this weekend.

According to recent leaks to the media, Pelosi, and Democratic leaders in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, and the House, Hakeem Jeffries, spoke privately with Biden last week to express their concerns.

Schumer and Jeffries warned Biden that his candidacy endangers the current Democratic majority in the Senate and makes it difficult to take back the House of Representatives, according to The Washington Post.

In addition, 23 Democratic lawmakers (22 representatives and one senator) have publicly called on Biden to end his candidacy and pass the baton to another candidate.

In an interview clip published Wednesday, Biden said he might reconsider his run if he is diagnosed with a health issue. “If I had some medical issue that came up, if somebody, if the doctors came to me and said, ‘You have such and such a problem,'” Biden told BET when asked what would make him back off from the White House race.