Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to the document affair. Then, during a speech at his golf club in New Jersey, he lashed out.

Bedminster/Washington – donald trump once again did what he does best: he went on to verbally attack. After his Appearing in federal court on charges of document affair he flew from Florida to New Jersey, where he let off steam in front of his fans at his golf club in Bedminster.

“Today we have witnessed the most vicious and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country,” Trump said, then shot himself at his Democratic successor in office. “A corrupt incumbent President has arrested his key political opponent on false and fabricated charges.” Joe Biden wanted to get rid of him as a political competitor and tried to destroy American democracy “together with a gang of criminals and Marxists”. This is “a political persecution like in a fascist or communist country”.

Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden

Trump then addressed his audience directly. “They want to take my freedom away from me, because I will never let them take away your freedom,” he said to the cheers of his fans. “They want to silence me because I will never allow them to silence you.” But he will never give way, said Trump, who is already looking at the 2024 US election. He is the only one “who can save this nation”. In view of the date of the next presidential election, he exclaimed: “Justice will be served on November 5, 2024.”

Then Trump worked on Jack Smith again. The special counsel employed by the Department of Justice is a “raging, uncontrolled Trump hater,” “mentally deranged,” and a “criminal.” In the event of his re-election, Trump announced that he would appoint a special counsel to deal with Biden and his “entire crime family”.

Donald Trump wants to be president again

Donald Trump was charged with 37 counts last week in the affair over secret documents hoarded in his private home Mar-a-Lago in Florida. He is accused, among other things, of illegally keeping secret files and conspiring to obstruct justice. If convicted, he would face a long prison sentence. As expected, Trump pleaded “not guilty”.

The right-wing populist is currently the clear favorite in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. Should he use the primaries of the republican If he decides for himself, he would challenge Biden, who is running for a second term, in the presidential election in just under a year and a half.