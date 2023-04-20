Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo asked a US federal judge on Thursday to stop the arrest warrant against him to extradite him to Peruwhere he is accused of corruption in the Odebrecht case.

(Furthermore: US judge orders Alejandro Toledo detained for extradition to Peru)

The president of the Andean country between 2001 and 2006 filed an urgent motion before Judge Beryl Howell, of the Court of the District of Columbia, to “stay the detention and extradition”.

With this resource, Toledo tries to stop the arrest warrant issued yesterdayWednesday, by California judge Thomas Hixson to send it to Peru.

The ex-president He is required to turn himself in to authorities this Friday morning. in the Robert F. Peckham Building, headquarters of the Court for the Northern District of California, in the city of San José (California).

(Also: The other legal issues putting Fox News on the ropes)

Toledo, a San Francisco resident, was to have been arrested for extradition on April 7, but has been delaying the process through various legal resources.

Finally, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the president’s request for a new hearing to be held for reconsider its delivery to Perufor which the US Attorney’s Office asked the judge on Wednesday to reactivate the arrest warrant.

The multinational Odebrecht paid millionaire bribes to officials, businessmen, lawyers and politicians in Colombia. Photo: Sebastião Moreira / EFE

Toledo, one of the many former Peruvian presidents dotted with

Toledo, 77 years old, He was arrested in 2019 in California and spent 8 months in prison due to flight risk, although he was placed under house arrest in March 2020, with the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

In Last September, the US Justice gave the green light to his extradition to Peru, having found sufficient evidence to justify this measure, which was endorsed last February by the State Department.

(More news: Joe Biden, president of the United States, puts ‘heavy’ for meeting with Petro)

Toledo He is charged in his country for having received some 34 million dollars from the Brazilian construction company Odebrechtthrough a network of companies in tax havens through which he acquired million-dollar real estate properties in Peru.

The Odebrecht case, the biggest corruption scandal in Latin America, It also splashed the former Peruvian presidents Alan García (1985-1990 and 2006-2011), Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), as well as the three-time presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, daughter and political heir of former president Alberto Fujimori (1990 -2000).

AFP