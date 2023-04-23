Alejandro Toledo after his arrival in Lima in a photograph by the Peruvian National Police. PA

Peru becomes from this April 23 a country with three former presidents in prison. Alejandro Toledo landed this Sunday in Lima after being extradited by the United States, where he spent six years evading the justice of the country he led between 2001 and 2006. Toledo faces charges of money laundering and collusion, crimes for which the Prosecutor’s Office requests a punishment of 20 years and six months. The former president joins Alberto Fujimori, who is facing a 25-year sentence for crimes against human rights, and Pedro Castillo, who is facing two pretrial detention orders for the alleged crimes of rebellion and criminal organization. The arrival of Toledo confirms the decline of the presidential inauguration in a nation that has had eleven rulers in the last 23 years.

Toledo, who has been sentenced to 18 months in pretrial detention to face his trial, set foot on Peruvian soil minutes after 7:00 a.m. (local time), on commercial flight LA535 from Los Angeles. The former leader of Perú Posible turned himself in to the North American justice system on Friday after a lengthy process where his defense filed various appeals to stop his return to the South American country. The Public Ministry accuses him of having received bribes for 35 million dollars from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for favoring it in the concession of the Interoceanic highway.

Everything indicates that the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) will confine Toledo in the Barbadillo Prison, in the Ate district, where Fujimori and Castillo are currently located. Upon his arrival in Peru, the economist wore a green jacket, a red sweater, and carried a second jacket over his hands to cover his handcuffs. Before boarding to return to his country, Toledo was seen in a wheelchair, head down, in an image that was far from his years of opulence. Toledo, born in Ancash, was the first Peruvian ruler with Andean traits, which he cleverly used to connect with an electorate disappointed by the corruption and spiral of violence of Fujimorismo in the 1990s.

The man who led the March of the Four His, a popular mobilization of various political parties against Fujimori’s re-election, arrived in Lima escorted by US bailiffs. At the Jorge Chávez airport, he was received by the head of Interpol, Colonel Carlos López Aedo, and the General Commander of the Police, Jorge Angulo. A small group of sympathizers of the extinct Perú Posible party appeared outside. It was not the only support that Toledo received. His brothers, Fernando and Pedro, and former officials during his tenure, such as his vice president, David Waisman and Doris Sánchez, former minister for women, also attended. She said: “Politically he made a good government. Legally it is another matter. We have to be with him.”

Toledo was referred to a headquarters of the Police Aviation Directorate (DIPA) next to the airport to pass immigration control. There the Prosecutor Patricia Benavides, and the head of the Office of International Judicial Cooperation and Extraditions, Alfredo Rebaza, supervised the process. It was Benavides who read her her rights. The identity control will be carried out in a judicial headquarters in the Center of Lima, and will then be evaluated by a doctor.

“Alejandro Toledo is a person whose processes have not been respected,” said his lawyer Roberto Su, who emphasized his client’s deteriorating health. Before turning himself in to justice, Toledo declared that he has cancer and that due to his condition as an oncology patient, he will request a change from preventive detention to house arrest. according to the newspaper Tradethe extradition process of Alejandro Toledo from the United States has cost Peru at least two million soles ($500,000).

